The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.13.

AZEK stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

In related news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $13,520,000.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.