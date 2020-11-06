TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFFP. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $14.50 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $19,556,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.