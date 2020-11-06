Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,450 shares of company stock worth $26,912,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.