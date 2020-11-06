Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.50

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $93.83, with a volume of 40130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,358,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,088 shares of company stock worth $15,473,782. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

