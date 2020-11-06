Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Sells $11,721,235.68 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TER stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.