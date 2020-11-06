Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

