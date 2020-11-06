Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) vs. AAON (OTCMKTS:AAON) Head to Head Comparison

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tecogen and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -8.93% -12.88% -7.54% AAON 14.18% 23.61% 18.27%

1.7% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Tecogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of AAON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tecogen has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tecogen and AAON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $33.43 million 0.89 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -17.00 AAON $469.33 million 6.87 $53.71 million $1.02 60.47

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tecogen and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

AAON beats Tecogen on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

