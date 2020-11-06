Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.