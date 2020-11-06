TD Securities Trims Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$19.00

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) stock opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $877.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

