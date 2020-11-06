TD Securities Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $22.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.03.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,397,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

