TD Securities Boosts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a C$27.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

SJR.B stock opened at C$22.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$27.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

