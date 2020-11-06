Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.45 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.96.

TTWO stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

