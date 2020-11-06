Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.22-3.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.