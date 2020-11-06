T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.96.

TMUS opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $255,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

