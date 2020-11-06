T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.96.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $117.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.