Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

SYF opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

