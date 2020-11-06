Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSREF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $118.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.