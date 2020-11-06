SVB Leerink Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $35.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.48 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 287.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

