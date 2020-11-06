SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 8,000 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00.

SPWR stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 969.98 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Barclays raised their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1,368.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

