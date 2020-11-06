Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $232.00, but opened at $225.00. Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 500,239 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

Several research firms recently issued reports on KETL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.82. The company has a market cap of $465.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Strix Group Plc (KETL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

