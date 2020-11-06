Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

