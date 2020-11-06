Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00.

SRI opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.