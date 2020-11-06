Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.12

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 2092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $731,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.