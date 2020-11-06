Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ANGI Homeservices Put Options (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,121 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,415% compared to the typical daily volume of 536 put options.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,052.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,749,951.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock worth $21,350,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.92.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

