Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Monster Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,484 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the average volume of 539 call options.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.68 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after purchasing an additional 469,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

