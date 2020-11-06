Steven L. Fradkin Sells 7,117 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTRS stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northern Trust by 231.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

