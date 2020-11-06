Steven John Dichiaro Sells 2,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $171,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,159.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00.

GL stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 64.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 47.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.