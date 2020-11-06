Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.52

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 1217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

