Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.52

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 1217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.
Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.
