Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Purchases £56,250 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Jonathan Asquith bought 25,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £56,250 ($73,490.99).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.55. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.34).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

