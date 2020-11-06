St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STJPF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays cut shares of St. James’s Place from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

STJPF stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

