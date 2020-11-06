SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Scott William Sproule Sells 167,043 Shares

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SPXC opened at $44.35 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair raised SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.