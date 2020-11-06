Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.