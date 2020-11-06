Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

