SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

GLD opened at $182.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

