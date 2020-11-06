Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI.AX) (ASX:SKI) Insider Acquires A$50,975.00 in Stock

Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI.AX) (ASX:SKI) insider Anne Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,975.00 ($36,410.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.94.

Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI.AX)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

