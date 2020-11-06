S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

SPGI stock opened at $355.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.