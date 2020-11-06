Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

