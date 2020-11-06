SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

Shares of SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.52%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.