SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$31.50 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

