Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and last traded at GBX 3,214 ($41.99), with a volume of 463604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,094 ($40.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a €0.28 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,062.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,710.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

