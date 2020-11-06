Smith Barney Citigroup Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $145.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 892,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

