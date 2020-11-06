Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $28.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.48.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 228.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 554,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

