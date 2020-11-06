Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Kara Hamilton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $364,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 30.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $285,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

