Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.