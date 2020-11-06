Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-poised to benefit from growing demand for 5G handsets as its offerings are widely used by Samsung, and Motorola as well as other players for 5G mobile platforms. Skyworks is witnessing strong momentum for bulk acoustic wave (BAW)-enabled modules in both mobile and broad markets. It is banking on portfolio strength to capitalize on the rapid changes in the industry due to the coronavirus. Notably, its solutions are supporting telemedicine and emergency-response applications, as well as remote work, e-learning and video streaming, among others. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainties owing to coronavirus pandemic are major headwinds, at least in the near term. Also, increasing costs for product development and Huawei-related ban remain a concern.”

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $149.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 163,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after buying an additional 376,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.