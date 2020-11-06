Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €38.32 ($45.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.63 and its 200 day moving average is €40.66. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

