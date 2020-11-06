Shore Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

