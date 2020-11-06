ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $74.66 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $752,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,714,440. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. FMR LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.