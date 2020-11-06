Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Cut to $29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $31.50 to $29.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SJR opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 190,277 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

