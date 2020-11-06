Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior plc (SNR.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 92.63 ($1.21).

SNR stock opened at GBX 51.13 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. Senior plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Senior plc will post 1709.0000411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

